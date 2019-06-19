menu

Qawra construction worker dies from injuries

A construction worker who suffered a four-storey fall at a construction site in Qawra on Thursday has died

19 June 2019, 8:00am

A construction worker who suffered a four-storey fall at a construction site in Qawra five days ago has succumbed to his injuries, the police said on Tuesday.

The victim was a 23-year-old man from Mali.

The incident had occurred at 2:30pm on 13 June in Annette Caruana Street.

