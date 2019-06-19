Cyclist grievously injured in traffic accident

A 56-year-old cyclist has suffered grievous injuries during a traffic accident in Santa Venera on Wednesday.

The incident occurred at 8:45am in Canon Road.

The police said the cyclist who lives in Iklin was hit by a Kia Carens driven by a 47-year-old man residing in Paola.

The victim was taken to Mater Dei Hospital for further treatment where it was later certified he was suffering from grievous injuries.

Police investigations are still underway.