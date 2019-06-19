menu

Cyclist grievously injured in traffic accident

A 56-year-old cyclist has suffered grievous injuries during a traffic accident in St Venera

19 June 2019, 3:44pm
The incident occurred at 8:45am in Canon Road
The incident occurred at 8:45am in Canon Road

A 56-year-old cyclist has suffered grievous injuries during a traffic accident in Santa Venera on Wednesday.

The incident occurred at 8:45am in Canon Road. 

The police said the cyclist who lives in Iklin was hit by a Kia Carens driven by a 47-year-old man residing in Paola.

The victim was taken to Mater Dei Hospital for further treatment where it was later certified he was suffering from grievous injuries. 

Police investigations are still underway.

More in Court & Police
Three arrested in Gozo drugs raid
Court & Police

Three arrested in Gozo drugs raid
MaltaToday Staff
Toy grenade in Msida prompts police operation
Court & Police

Toy grenade in Msida prompts police operation
David Hudson
Cyclist grievously injured in traffic accident
Court & Police

Cyclist grievously injured in traffic accident
Man acquitted of domestic violence after victims refuse to testify
Court & Police

Man acquitted of domestic violence after victims refuse to testify
Matthew Agius
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.