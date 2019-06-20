menu

Elderly man severely injured after being hit by car

A 63-year-old man was hit by a car in Mosta on Thursday 

20 June 2019, 1:15pm
The incident took place at 10:30am in Triq Ponsomby, Mosta
A 63-year-old man from Mosta has suffered from grievous injuries following a traffic accident on Thursday.

The incident took place at 10:30am in Triq Ponsomby, Mosta.

The police said that that the man had been hit by a Ford Transit which was being driven by a 54-year-old from Hamrun.

An ambulance took the victim Mater Dei Hospital for further treatment.

A police investigation is currently ongoing.  

 

 

