Police solve theft case from April, find alleged culprit in jail

CCTV footage of a theft from a shop at Malta International Airport in April, in which the manager was assaulted and slightly injured, has led police to a suspect already in custody on other charges.

This morning, inspector Silvio Magro arraigned Curtis Bakoush from Valletta before magistrate Simone Grech, charging him with the theft of a number of perfumes and with attacking and slightly injuring a manager at an airport.

Bakoush, who has a long history of being on the wrong side of the law, is currently in police custody, having been denied bail over a theft which occurred in Valletta on June 10.

He was arraigned on Thursday afternoon after police investigating CCTV footage of the airport incident identified the thief as Bakoush.

His lawyer, Simon Micallef Stafrace, entered a plea of not guilty and asked for bail, telling the court that the man was due to start a drug rehabilitation program. Interrupting the court, the accused asked to be given another chance. “I need a goal. Outside, I was on drugs. In prison I ended up worse.”

But Inspector Magro also informed the court that the man’s accomplice in the most recent theft was still at large.

The court, having heard this and after seeing his long criminal record, denied the request for bail.

“I don’t want to discourage you, the [drug rehabilitation] program is still something you should do,” added the magistrate, as she ordered the man to be remanded in custody.