Dead body found in a garage in St Paul's Bay
An unidentified male has been found dead in a garage in St Paul's Bay on Thursday
The body of a man was found dead in a garage in St Paul's Bay on Thursday afternoon.
The police said the body was discovered at around 1:30pm.
Reports have suggested that it could be 53-year-old Danish national Allan Hartmann-Jensen who was reported missing on 5 June. However, the police could not confirm his identity at this time.
A magisterial inquiry has been opened, and a police investigation is underway.
