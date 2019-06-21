menu

Dead body found in a garage in St Paul's Bay

An unidentified male has been found dead in a garage in St Paul's Bay on Thursday

21 June 2019, 8:32am

The body of a man was found dead in a garage in St Paul's Bay on Thursday afternoon.

The police said the body was discovered at around 1:30pm.

Reports have suggested that it could be 53-year-old Danish national Allan Hartmann-Jensen who was reported missing on 5 June. However, the police could not confirm his identity at this time.

A magisterial inquiry has been opened, and a police investigation is underway.

