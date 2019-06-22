menu

Elderly man hospitalised following collision with parked cement mixer

The crash happened around 11:30 am on Saturday in Tower Road, Sliema 

Tower Road, Sliema
A 66-year-old Sliema resident has been left hospitalised after crashing into a parked cement mixer in Tower Street, Sliema. 

The collision happened around 11:30am on Saturday, as the man was driving his Toyota Aygo. 

Police were called on site, and later the man was taken to Mater Dei hospital where he was certified as suffering from grievous injuries. 

Police investigations are on-going.

