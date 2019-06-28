menu

Customs discovers €34,705 in undeclared cash on airport passenger

A passenger arriving from Tunis had nearly €25,000 seized by Customs officials

laura_calleja
28 June 2019, 11:17am
by Laura Calleja

Customs officials have seized nearly €25,000 in undeclared cash at the Malta International Airport.

Customs said the cash was discovered on a passenger, arriving from Tunis, who passed through the Green Channel, which signified he had nothing to declare to Customs. Upon inspection of his personal belongings, a total of €34,705 was found. €10,000 of which was returned to the passenger and the rest seized pending an investigation.

The Police Anti-Money Laundering Section was then informed and placed the passenger under arrest.

 

