Boat carrying 24 migrants intercepted by AFM off Maltese coast

1 July 2019, 8:18am

24 migrants were rescued off a small dinghy by the Armed Forces of Malta on Sunday afternoon.

AFM  and the police intercepted the boat, close to land, off the limits of Qajjenza. The boat had been spotted by a local fishing vessel, who then alerted the authorities.

The migrants reportedly disembarked at Hay Wharf.

