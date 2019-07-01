'Insane or just a liar?' Maria Lourdes Agius murder: jury to decide on Michael Emanuel's insanity plea

A jury is to decide whether Michael Emanuel was insane when he killed the mother of his children, Maria Lourdes Agius.

The jury was empanelled this morning before madam justice Consuelo Scerri Herrera. The Ivorian stood in the dock, arms crossed as his legal aid lawyers, Marc Sant and Dustin Camilleri told the court that their client wished to plead insanity.

Michael Emanuel stands charged with the brutal murder of the mother of six in September 2018. Agius died by strangulation.

One of the prosecutors from the Attorney General’s Office, lawyer Charles Mercieca, explained to the men and women of the jury what they were there to decide upon.

“Michael Emanuel is alleging insanity so he needs to prove that he was indeed insane. The law tells us to presume that he is sane and he who alleges needs to prove.”

It was not enough for the man to simply claim to be insane or to bring a medical certificate proving that he was insane after the fact, said the prosecutor.

“Agius did not bear children with a madman, she was not in a relationship with a madman and she did not live with a madman. He knew the consequences of his actions, he knew what was right and wrong. The prosecution will show that it was not even probable that he was insane.”

Agius, 35, was found strangled to death in her bedroom by her mother on 15 September 2018. Her murder, the fourth involving a woman that year, had prompted women's rights activists to hold a protest against femicide.

“On that fateful night he took a decision,” said the prosecutor. “He spent time after the murder to mull things over,” he said. “He waited until 7am the next day to go and report the woman’s death to the police.”

Emanuel had said that he had pressed a crucifix against Maria Lourdes Agius’ neck and had strangled her with it. “We will see if this matches what the doctors found,” said the prosecutor.

“Is it probable? He hoped that he might actually get away with murder.” He told the jurors that Emanuel had falsified documents in his possession, before explaining the meaning of legal insanity and the distinction between it and medical insanity. “One can be medically insane and not legally insane and vice versa…what we are looking for is the capacity to will and understand the consequences of the actions. We are not looking for a diagnosis.”

He also needs to prove that he was insane on the night of the murder and not before or after, said the lawyer.



The loss of capacity of understanding right and wrong, “the absolute alienation of reason,” is the legal requirement for insanity, he said as he hammered home the concept.

“How can we trust that man, when on the night of the murder, he begged Lourdes Agius to come to bed, he had sex with her and then killed her?”

“Is he insane or just a liar?”

The trial continues in the afternoon when the mother of the victim is due to testify.