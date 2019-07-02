menu

Man jailed for two years for slightly injuring three police officers

The incident happened in Gozo, with the accused pleading guilty to the charged brought against him

massimo_costa
2 July 2019, 2:28pm
by Massimo Costa
(File photo)
A 28-year-old Eritrean man from Żebbuġ, Gozo has been sentenced to two years in prison for injuring three police officers.

The man was charged in the court in Gozo with having, on 26 and 27 June, attacked, resisted, threatened, insulted and slightly injured the officers.

He was also accused of disobeying the officers’ orders, disturbing the public peace, and assaulting, threatening and insulting a female doctor at the Gozo General Hospital.

The court heard how the incident had started at Marsalforn Bay and continued at the Gozo hospital.

The accused pleaded guilty to the charges brought against him, with the court jailing him for two years and fining him €5,000.

Magistrate Bridgitte Sultana presided.

Inspector Josef Gauci prosecuted.

