Main claims he entered airport restricted area while flirting with woman

A trespasser at the Malta International Airport, who claimed to have followed a woman he was flirting with into a restricted area, has admitted to criminal charges.

27-year-old Shaginiani Rafieli from Georgia was arrested by police on 3 July at around 2pm, when he entered a restricted area of the airport, after following a passenger through a security gate.

Rafieli claimed to the police that he was trying to follow a woman with whom he had been flirting, magistrate Monica Vella was told during the man’s arraignment.

He was charged with violation of private property and with entering a restricted area of the airport without permission, pleading guilty to the charges. He was assisted by legal aid Charmaine Cherret.

Rafieli, who told the court he was homeless, had panicked when the police moved to arrest him, Cherret told the court. “He had never been arrested and didn’t cooperate, but he didn’t do any damage or harm.”

The lawyer explained that the accused was “terrified of airplanes” and had arrived in Malta via Catamaran. “I think he hasn’t understood the gravity of the crime with which he is charged.”

Prosecuting police Inspector Silvio Magro informed the court that CCTV footage showed the man trying to enter the departure lounge behind other passengers. “He tried to go upstairs and lied about why. He is lying to the court and his lawyer,” said the inspector.

The scruffy-looking accused shrugged when he was asked to confirm his guilty plea. He had discussed it with his lawyer and decided on the plea, he said through a translator.

“Prison or not, do what you want,” he said when asked if he understood that he could go be jailed for his actions.

Asked for the second time if he was pleading guilty, he replied “iwa iwa iwa” (“yes yes yes”).

The court found Rafieli guilty as charged and condemned him to two years imprisonment, suspended for four years.