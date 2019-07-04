86-year-old woman injured in car accident

An 86-year-old woman residing in Gzira has been seriously injured after being hit by a car in D’Argens Road, Gzira.

The incident took place around 11:30 am.

The woman was hit by a Renault Kangoo driven by a 55-year-old man residing in St. Julian’s.

An ambulance was called on site, which took the woman to Mater Dei Hospital.

Police investigations are ongoing.