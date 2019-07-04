menu

86-year-old woman injured in car accident

The elderly woman was hit by the car in D’Argens Road, Gzira 

karl_azzopardi
4 July 2019, 5:20pm
by Karl Azzopardi
D'Argens Road, Gzira
An 86-year-old woman residing in Gzira has been seriously injured after being hit by a car in D’Argens Road, Gzira. 

The incident took place around 11:30 am. 

The woman was hit by a Renault Kangoo driven by a 55-year-old man residing in St. Julian’s. 

An ambulance was called on site, which took the woman to Mater Dei Hospital. 

Police investigations are ongoing. 

Karl Azzopardi joined MaltaToday in 2018
