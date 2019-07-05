Jury retires to decide on Michael Emmanuel insanity plea

The jury hearing the case of Michael Emmanuel have retired to deliberate on their verdict after the presiding judge summed up the case this morning.

Yesterday saw both prosecution and defence make their closing arguments in the proceedings, which are meant to establish whether or not Emmanuel was legally insane when he killed his partner Maria Lourdes Agius in Paola in September 2018.



The defence is insisting that the accused was in a state of legal insanity at the moment he strangled the mother of seven.



In her address, madam justice Consuelo Scerri Herrera stressed that not every mental illness would lead to a state of insanity as defined at law, giving jurors the legal definition whilst guiding them as to how to evaluate the evidence they had heard and seen.



The judge explained that the defence must prove that when the accused carried out the crimes with which he is accused, he was unable to will the outcome of his actions.



She noted that the accused refused legal assistance and had missed his first court date as he was being held at a mental hospital. The court also pointed out the distinction between ordinary witnesses and expert witnesses appointed by the court. Whilst saying that not every mental condition determined if a person was in a state of insanity, she also added that the jurors need not arrive at the same conclusion as the experts.



Lawyers Charles Mercieca and Matthew Xuereb from the Office of the Attorney General are prosecuting. Emmanuel is being defended by legal aid lawyers Marc Sant and Dustin Camilleri.

Madam Justice Consuelo Scerri Herrera is presiding.