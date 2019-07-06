menu

71-year-old falls two storeys while trying to feed his pets

The accident left a 71-year-old man residing in Msida, suffering from serious injuries 

karl_azzopardi
6 July 2019, 1:16pm
by Karl Azzopardi

A 71-year-old man living in Msida has been seriously injured after falling two storeys while trying to feed his pets, the police said. 

The accident happened around 2am at the elderly man’s residence in Triq il-Kuncizzjoni, Msida. 

Police and an ambulance were called on site. The man was taken to Mater Dei Hospital.

Duty Magistrate C. Galea is leading the inquiry. Police investigations are ongoing. 

Karl Azzopardi joined MaltaToday in 2018
More in Court & Police
Seven-year-old seriously injured after being hit by car
Court & Police

Seven-year-old seriously injured after being hit by car
Karl Azzopardi
71-year-old falls two storeys while trying to feed his pets
Court & Police

71-year-old falls two storeys while trying to feed his pets
Karl Azzopardi
Magistrate denies request to force ministers to exhibit Egrant report copies
Court & Police

Magistrate denies request to force ministers to exhibit Egrant report copies
Matthew Agius
Jury throws out Michael Emmanuel's insanity plea
Court & Police

Jury throws out Michael Emmanuel's insanity plea
Matthew Agius
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.