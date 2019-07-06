71-year-old falls two storeys while trying to feed his pets

A 71-year-old man living in Msida has been seriously injured after falling two storeys while trying to feed his pets, the police said.

The accident happened around 2am at the elderly man’s residence in Triq il-Kuncizzjoni, Msida.

Police and an ambulance were called on site. The man was taken to Mater Dei Hospital.

Duty Magistrate C. Galea is leading the inquiry. Police investigations are ongoing.