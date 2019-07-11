Dangerous truck driver Marius Camilleri jailed for 18 months

Malta’s roads are a little bit safer this afternoon after infamous driver Marius Camilleri was jailed for 18 months for dangerous driving.

Marius Camilleri, 57, of Qormi, has a criminal history stretching back 23 years, with a considerable number of convictions for traffic offences.

The sentence was handed down in a case filed in December 2017, when Police Inspector Sergio Pisani had charged Camilleri with 11 offences, ranging from having a road licence issued to a 125cc motorcycle displayed on his 35-tonne truck, too dangerous driving, driving without a licence or insurance, to speeding.

Camilleri, who has at least four convictions for reckless and dangerous driving, three for driving uninsured and a number of other convictions for illegal arrest, theft, violence against police officers and who had been out of prison on a two suspended sentences and a conditional discharge simultaneously, was arrested after wardens spotted the wanted man driving and called the police.

It was reported at the time that the man had shown no remorse for his actions and allegedly promised that if he posted bail he would block the road with his truck, “and if you have the balls, come and move me.”

Magistrate Simone Grech found him guilty of several charges including driving a truck without a road or driver’s licence, speeding and driving dangerously, giving false details to the police, damaging third-party property, failing to stop after an accident and breaching the peace.

Aside from the 18-month prison sentence, Camilleri was also banned from driving for two years after his release. The court further ordered the confiscation of the truck he had been driving at the time the offences took place.

Inspector Sergio Pisani prosecuted.

Lawyer Leslie Cuschieri was defence counsel.