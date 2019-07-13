Man run over twice, left seriously injured

A 29-year-old Norwegian man was hit by two cars in quick succession, leaving him seriously injured.

The accident happened in National Street, Hamrun at around 1.10 am on Saturday.

The man was first hit by a Peugeot 607 driven by a 40-year-old man residing in Zurrieq, before being run-over again by a Toyota Vitz driven by a 31-year-old man residing in Valletta.

Civil protection was called on site, as well as an ambulance which took the injured man to Mater Dei.

He was later certified as suffering from serious injuries.

Magistrate Victor Axiak is leading an inquiry over the case.

Police investigations are on-going.