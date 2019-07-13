menu

Man run over twice, left seriously injured

A 29-year-old man was hit by a Peugeot 607, before being hit by a Toyota Vitz shortly after, leaving him seriously injured

karl_azzopardi
13 July 2019, 9:57am
by Karl Azzopardi

A 29-year-old Norwegian man was hit by two cars in quick succession, leaving him seriously injured. 

The accident happened in National Street, Hamrun at around 1.10 am on Saturday. 

The man was first hit by a Peugeot 607 driven by a 40-year-old man residing in Zurrieq, before being run-over again by a Toyota Vitz driven by a 31-year-old man residing in Valletta.

Civil protection was called on site, as well as an ambulance which took the injured man to Mater Dei. 

He was later certified as suffering from serious injuries. 

Magistrate Victor Axiak is leading an inquiry over the case. 

Police investigations are on-going. 

Karl Azzopardi joined MaltaToday in 2018
