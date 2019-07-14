menu

Elderly woman seriously injured after being run over in Sliema

The accident happened in Triq San Pawl, Sliema yesterday

massimo_costa
14 July 2019, 11:42am
by Massimo Costa
The accident happened in Triq San Pawl, Sliema (Photo: Google Maps)
The accident happened in Triq San Pawl, Sliema (Photo: Google Maps)

A 69-year-old woman from Sliema was seriously hurt after she was run over by a car in Triq San Pawl, Sliema.

The accident happened on Saturday at around 5.30pm, the police said, with the woman having been hit by a car which was being driven by a 51-year-old Libyan man from Sliema.

The victim was taken to Mater Dei Hospital, where her injuries were determined to be serious in nature.

Police investigations are ongoing.

