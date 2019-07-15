menu

Man seriously injured in motorcycle crash

A 59-year-old man was seriously injured when he lost control of his Piaggio Vespa, and crash into a wall

15 July 2019, 1:47pm
The incident occurred at 9:30 am in Triq l-Imqabba
A 59-year-old Italian man was seriously injured when he lost control of his Piaggio Vespa, and crash into a wall in Siggiewi.

The incident occurred at 9:30 am in Triq l-Imqabba.

An ambulance took the victim to Mater Dei Hospital for further treatment, where it was later certified he was suffering from serious injuries.

A police investigation is ongoing. 

