Man seriously injured in motorcycle crash
A 59-year-old Italian man was seriously injured when he lost control of his Piaggio Vespa, and crash into a wall in Siggiewi.
The incident occurred at 9:30 am in Triq l-Imqabba.
An ambulance took the victim to Mater Dei Hospital for further treatment, where it was later certified he was suffering from serious injuries.
A police investigation is ongoing.
