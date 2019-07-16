menu
Motorcyclist injured after falling off bike

A 46-year-old man was seriously injured in a traffic incident in Mosta

16 July 2019, 7:40am
The incident took place at 5:45pm in Triq Valletta
A 46-year-old Slovenian man was seriously injured on Monday in a traffic incident in Mosta.

The incident took place at 5:45pm in Triq Valletta.

Police said the man, who was riding a Kymco Agility, for reasons unknown lost control and fell.

The victim was taken to Mater Dei Hospital for further treatment, where it was later certified he was suffering from serious injuries.

A police investigation is ongoing.

