Couple’s row ends in woman's housemate stabbing boyfriend in the face

The man intervened after the woman called him for help during a fight with her boyfriend

matthew_agius
17 July 2019, 3:07pm
by Matthew Agius
(File Photo)
An argument between a woman and her boyfriend ended up with the man being stabbed in the face by her housemate, a court has heard.

Carmel Mifsud, 44, from St. Julian’s, was arraigned before magistrate Marseann Farrugia on Wednesday afternoon, charged with grievously injuring the woman’s partner, carrying a knife without a police permit, attacking and insulting the man and breaching the peace.

The incident is understood to have taken place on 16 July at around 11am, when the couple had a row which ended up with the woman calling Mifsud, with whom she lived, for backup.

Mifsud is allegedly to have stabbed the boyfriend, inflicting facial injuries, before fleeing. He was arrested when he later returned to the scene of the crime.

Lawyer Yanika Bugeja, appearing as legal aid counsel to the accused, did not ask for bail at this stage as there were witnesses who are yet to testify.

Inspector Joseph Xerri prosecuted.

