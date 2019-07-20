Police believe human remains found in Valletta belong to missing woman
Police arrest man suspected of carrying out the homicide of woman last reported missing in 2008
Police have revealed that they have found what they believe are the remains of a young woman who went missing in St Paul’s Bay in 2008.
Investigations by the Sliema police and the Criminal Investigation Department yielded the remains of a body found in the Valletta area.
Her identity was not revealed by the police, although MaltaToday is informed it could be Charlene Farrugia of Qawra. She was last seen driving a grey Toyota Platz in Valletta on 6 November, 2008. She was aged 25.
Magistrate Audrey Demicoli has ordered a magisterial inquiry.
Police investigations have resulted in the arrest of a man suspected of carrying out the homicide.
Medical investigation and forensic analysis will identify the body according to the police.