Police believe human remains found in Valletta belong to missing woman

Police arrest man suspected of carrying out the homicide of woman last reported missing in 2008

karl_azzopardi
20 July 2019, 5:08pm
by Karl Azzopardi

Police have revealed that they have found what they believe are the remains of a young woman who went missing in St Paul’s Bay in 2008. 

Investigations by the Sliema police and the Criminal Investigation Department yielded the remains of a body found in the Valletta area.

Her identity was not revealed by the police, although MaltaToday is informed it could be Charlene Farrugia of Qawra. She was last seen driving a grey Toyota Platz in Valletta on 6 November, 2008. She was aged 25.

Magistrate Audrey Demicoli has ordered a magisterial inquiry.

Police investigations have resulted in the arrest of a man suspected of carrying out the homicide. 

Medical investigation and forensic analysis will identify the body according to the police. 

