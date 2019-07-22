menu

Three men injured after boat capsizes off Gozo

Three men were taken to hospital on Sunday evening after a boat overturned at sea between Xlendi and Dwejra 

 

22 July 2019, 7:48am

Three men were taken to hospital on Sunday evening after a boat overturned at sea between Xlendi and Dwejra off Gozo.

The incident occurred at 5:15pm. 

The Armed Forces of Malta was called for assistance to rescue the three men who were on the boat.

The men, all aged 29 and who reside in Xewkija, Luqa and Siggiewi, were lifted onto an AFM dinghy and taken to the Gozo General Hospital for treatment.

The man from Xewkija was found to be suffering from serious injuries.

A Magisterial enquiry has been appointed into the case and a Police investigation is still ongoing.

