Man seriously injured after boats collide near St Paul's Islands

A 58-year-old man has sustained severe injuries, following a collision between two boats near St Paul's Islands on Sunday evening.

The incident occurred at 6:30pm.

The police said a boat piloted by a 46-year-old man of Birkirkara was involved in a collision with another vessel piloted by a 58-year-old man of Swieqi, who had a 58-year-old woman, also of Swieqi, on board.

The Swieqi couple were transported to land and both were taken to Mater Dei Hospital hospital for treatment, where it was later certified the man was suffering from serious injuries while the woman was slightly hurt.