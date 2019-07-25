menu

Worker falls off truck in Siggiewi

A 43-year-old man has been grievously injured after falling from a truck while working in Siggiewi.

25 July 2019, 7:54am
In the accident occurred at 1:55pm in Triq Lapsi
A 43-year-old man has been hospitalised following a fall in Siggiewi on Wednesday.

In the accident occurred at 1:55pm in Triq Lapsi.

Police said that the man, who lives in Mellieha, was injured after he fell off a truck.

The victim was taken to Mater Dei Hospital, where it was later certified he was suffering from grievous injuries.

A police investigation is currently ongoing.

