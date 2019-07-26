Man, 72, accused of injuring wife in domestic violence incident

A 72-year-old man from Marsa has been remanded in custody after slightly injuring his wife with a kitchen knife during a domestic argument.

Inspector Matthew Galea told magistrate Caroline Farrugia Frendo that the incident took place at the couple’s Marsa home on Thursday at around 8pm.

The man was charged with causing slight injury, causing his wife to fear violence against her, carrying a knife without a permit, insulting and threatening the woman and breaching the peace.

Defence lawyer Joe Brincat entered a plea of not guilty. He did not request bail, as the man had nowhere else to live except with his wife.