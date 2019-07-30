Shannon Mak murder: Blood found at accused’s home matched victim’s

Blood traces found inside a garage where Jelle Rijpma lived matched that of his alleged victim, Shannon Mak, a court has heard.

This emerged as a court-appointed expert testified in the compilation of evidence against Rijpma, a 23-year-old former igaming worker, who is accused of the murder of his former girlfriend and colleague Mak.

Mak was found dead, with her throat slit, in Triq il-Mastrudaxxi in Santa Venera in August last year.

Blood samples taken from the crime scene by specially trained scene of crime officers were analyzed by a court-appointed DNA expert, who testified that various blood samples taken from the scene and from the accused’s clothes matched that of the victim.

Several traces of blood had been discovered inside the converted garage where Rijpma had been arrested on the day of the murder, where officers found him lying on a sofa watching television.

There was blood near the entrance, on the floor next to the table and fridge, between the dustbin and the sink, as well as on a throw-over.

A mobile phone and a knife recovered up the road from the scene of the murder also had blood on them. All samples matched the victim, Cassar said.

Taking questions from parte civile lawyer Stefano Filletti the expert said that not all the bloodstains had been visible to the naked eye, but that they had not been wiped.

A “reddish spot” on a piece of glass, thought to be part of a broken bottle of olive oil, had also matched the victim’s blood, Dr Cassar said.

Numerous forensic experts have testified so far, painting a detailed picture of the events leading up to the murder.

The case continues.

Inspectors Kurt Zahra and Robert Vella are prosecuting.

Lawyer Leontine Calleja is defence counsel.