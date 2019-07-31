Diver dies at Dwejra

A 53-year-old diver has died on Wednesday morning after running into trouble while underwater in Dwejra, near San Lawrenz.

Police said the Swedish man lived in Marsalforn and was diving in Dwejra together with two others. He found himself in trouble during the dive and was lifted to shore by one of his companions.

Emergency services were then called at around 11:30am, but he died at the scene.

Magistrate Paul Coppini is leading an inquiry into the incident and a police investigation is ongoing.