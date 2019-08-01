menu

Motorcyclist grievously injured in traffic accident

A 46-year-old British motorcyclist has been grievously injured during a traffic accident in Luqa

1 August 2019, 11:10am
The accident occurred at 7:30am in Vjal l-Avjazzjoni
The accident occurred at 7:30am in Vjal l-Avjazzjoni

A 46-year-old British motorcyclist has been grievously injured during a traffic accident in Luqa on Thursday.

The accident occurred at 7:30am in Vjal l-Avjazzjoni.

Police said that a collision had taken place between a Piaggio Vespa driven by a 46-year-old and a Volkswagen Golf being driven by a 23-year-old man from Hamrun.

An ambulance took the victim to Mater Dei Hospital for further treatment, where it was later certified he was suffering from grievous injuries.

A police investigation is currently ongoing.

 

More in Court & Police
Paceville bouncer cleared of grievously injuring young man in 2016 fight
Court & Police

Paceville bouncer cleared of grievously injuring young man in 2016 fight
Matthew Agius
Man handed suspended sentence after drunken shooting incident
Court & Police

Man handed suspended sentence after drunken shooting incident
Matthew Agius
Local businessman acquitted of tax fraud after 19 years in court
Court & Police

Local businessman acquitted of tax fraud after 19 years in court
Matthew Agius
Updated | Foreign worker dies after electric shock in Attard
Court & Police

Updated | Foreign worker dies after electric shock in Attard
David Hudson
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.