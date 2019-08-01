Motorcyclist grievously injured in traffic accident

A 46-year-old British motorcyclist has been grievously injured during a traffic accident in Luqa on Thursday.

The accident occurred at 7:30am in Vjal l-Avjazzjoni.

Police said that a collision had taken place between a Piaggio Vespa driven by a 46-year-old and a Volkswagen Golf being driven by a 23-year-old man from Hamrun.

An ambulance took the victim to Mater Dei Hospital for further treatment, where it was later certified he was suffering from grievous injuries.

A police investigation is currently ongoing.