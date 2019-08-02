Notorious convicted killer responsible for George Degiorgio’s hospital trip

David Norbert Schembri who had been sentenced to a life in prison for the murder of his partner in 2004 was the one responsible for George Degiorgio’s trip to Mater Dei, sources say.

This is not the first time that Schembri had an altercation with a fellow inmate. He had previously argued with Noel Borg at the prison infirmary in 2010. That quarrel ended with Schembri blinding Borg with a razor.

He was sentenced to a further seven years in 2019 for that grievous bodily harm.

Now George Degiorgio, one of the Daphne Caruana Galizia murder suspects, was the most recent inmate in Schembri’s line of fire.

On Thursday, Degiorgio had to be hospitalized after he took a coffee flask to the head. Sources say that it was Schembri who used the coffee flask to hurt Degiorgio, causing burns to his body.

Degiorgio has since then been treated and returned to prison.

Back in 2004, Schembri had given himself up to Police for stabbing his partner, Josette Scicluna, 49 times during a quarrel.

His daughter watched helplessly on as he murdered her mother.

Schembri had shot open the door of Scicluna’s flat, claiming he wanted to collect a few things. He was drunk and used Scicluna’s own knife to kill her, the one she had been holding for self-defense.

It is yet unclear when the Police are expected to press charges against Schembri for wounding the Caruana Galizia murder suspect.