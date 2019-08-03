Man arrested in Gozo over possession and trafficking of heroin
According to the police, the man was carrying the drugs in quantities that showed that the drug was intended to be trafficked
A 55-year-old man from Rabat, Gozo, was arrested over the possession of heroin which was not for his personal use, the police said on Saturday
Further investigations at his residence in Rabat led to the discovery of more sachets filled with the drug, as well as cash an a weighing scale.
Duty magistrate Brigitte Sultana has been informed about the case.
The man will be arraigned in court later on Saturday, on charges related to heroin trafficking and possession.
He will also be charged with committing the crime close a place frequented by youths, and with being a relapser.
