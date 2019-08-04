menu

Libyan mastermind of Suq tal-Belt €49,000 robbery jailed, as accomplices arraigned

Mastermind pleads guilty, is sentenced to two years' imprisonment

matthew_agius
4 August 2019, 2:07pm
by Matthew Agius
Three people have been charged and sentenced in connection with the robbery of just under €49,000 from a restaurant at is-Suq tal-Belt
Police have tracked down and arraigned three individuals who carried out the theft of just under €49,000 from a restaurant at is-Suq tal-Belt.

Police acting on information gleaned from CCTV, mobile phone call profiles and Valletta’s Controlled Vehicular Access (CVA) system made the arrests yesterday.

First to be charged on Sunday was Adnan Saed, 26, from Libya. Saed was accused of aggravated theft and breaching a suspended sentence. He pleaded guilty and was jailed for two years.

29-year-old Roxanne Grech from Msida and 20-year-old Ryan Azzopardi from Cospicua were next to be charged.

The two former employees of the victim also pleaded guilty and were handed sentences of two years imprisonment, suspended for four years.

The three arrests come soon after the arrest of 23-year-old taxi driver Kane Grima of Valletta, who was charged with complicity in aggravated theft from the restaurant in is-Suq tal-Belt and breaching bail conditions last Wednesday.

Lawyer Alfred Abela was defence counsel. Lawyer Andrew Grima appeared parte civile for the restaurant owner.

Magistrate Gabriella Vella presided.

Matthew Agius is a court reporter as well as a Legal Procurator and Commissioner for Oaths...
