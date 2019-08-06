Drunk tourist damages Sliema railing trying to 'test his strength'

A man was charged in court on Tuesday morning, accused of causing willful damage to public property and of being drunk in public.

On Monday, 5 August, Aled Llyr Thomas, 26, from Wales and who was residing at the Marco Polo Hostel took to 1926 Beach Club in Qui-Si-Sana in Sliema.

After a night of drinking, Thomas attempted to test his strength and started pulling a metal railing on the public beach. His actions caused the rivets to pop out of the structure, causing damage amounting to more than €250.

Thomas pleaded guilty.

Prosecuting inspector Bernardette Valletta confirmed that he had paid the Sliema local council for the damages he had caused immediately.

Magistrate Donatella Frendo Dimech warned the Welshman that though he had complied with the authorities and paid for all the damages, this would be listed in his criminal conduct.

Thomas apologised for his crime. “I will never do it again, not here or anywhere else,” he told the court. He added that he would be flying back home tomorrow.

Leontine Calleja was legal aid lawyer.