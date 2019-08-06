Man accused of harassing brother and his family granted bail

A man accused of harassing his brother and his wife and children and of causing them to fear violence, was charged in court this morning and denied bail.

Norton Mizzi, 32, from Marsa, did not contest the validity of the arrest and pleaded guilty.

He admitted to writing threatening Facebook posts intended for his brother and his family, as well as threatening to shoot them, drive over them and burn their house down.

Sources told MaltaToday that the altercation started because of an issue the accused had with the brother’s wife.

Mizzi’s brother and his family then blocked him on Facebook, after which Mizzi called his brother on Monday and earlier on Tuesday, and threatened to hurt them.

The family filed a police report.

The court, presided over by magistrate Donatello Frendo Dimech issued a protection order for the victims, telling the accused that he should not approach them or make any contact with them.

He would be fined €7,000 if he breaches the order.

He was granted bail with a €300 deposit and a €5,000 personal guarantee.

He was also ordered to sign a bail book three times a week.

Noel Bianco was defence lawyer.