Unpaid worker accused of damaging employer’s car, granted bail

The man said he had been left with no choice after his former employers refused to pay him for work he had carried out

david_hudson
7 August 2019, 5:10pm
by David Hudson
A man charged with damaging his employer’s cars was granted bail with the court issuing a protection order in favour of the alleged victims.

Miloud Elforjani, 37, was charged with damaging the property of his employers, claiming that he resorted to this after not getting paid for his work. 

Elforjani, a Libyan but holding a residency in Malta for four years, was accused of causing €4,620 in damages to his employers’ cars. 

He pleaded not guilty to the charges. 

Presiding magistrate Simone Grech issued a protection order in favour of the victims, insisting that the accused not approach them. 

“Even if you want to get paid for your work, you do not approach them. You will let your lawyer do that for you. If they try to contact you, you inform the police,” the court said. 

The accused, now unemployed and nursing a broken leg, was told to report to the Birżebbuġa police station every day. 

In view of his financial difficulties, the court did not order a deposit, but granted bail with a personal guarantee of €5,000.  

“If you break any of these orders, you have to pay a €7,000 fine and will be imprisoned,” the court warned. 

Inspector Oriana Spiteri prosecuted. 

Christopher Chircop was legal aid lawyer.

