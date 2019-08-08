menu

Motorcyclist seriously injured in St Paul's Bay crash

The incident happened in Ghajn Tuffieha road, St. Paul’s Bay

karl_azzopardi
8 August 2019, 11:40am
by Karl Azzopardi

A 35-year-old man residing in Naxxar, has been seriously injured after being hit by a car driven by a 21-year-old from Swieqi. 

The accident happened at around 1.40 am, in Ghajn Tuffieha road, St. Paul’s Bay. 

The 35-year-old was driving a Hyosung Aquilia motorcycle, while the 21-year-old was driving a Skoda Citigo.

An ambulance was called on site, where it took the injured motorcyclist to Mater Dei, where he was certified as suffering from serious injuries. 

Police investigations are on-going.

Karl Azzopardi is an IGM press awards (Human Stories) winner of 2019
