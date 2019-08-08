Motorcyclist seriously injured in St Paul's Bay crash
The incident happened in Ghajn Tuffieha road, St. Paul’s Bay
A 35-year-old man residing in Naxxar, has been seriously injured after being hit by a car driven by a 21-year-old from Swieqi.
The accident happened at around 1.40 am, in Ghajn Tuffieha road, St. Paul’s Bay.
The 35-year-old was driving a Hyosung Aquilia motorcycle, while the 21-year-old was driving a Skoda Citigo.
An ambulance was called on site, where it took the injured motorcyclist to Mater Dei, where he was certified as suffering from serious injuries.
Police investigations are on-going.
