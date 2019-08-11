menu

No bail for recidivist accused of starting Qormi bar fight

The court heard how the accused was a repeat offender who should have been following curfew instructions when he was drinking in a bar 

david_hudson
11 August 2019, 3:39pm
by David Hudson
The accused was remanded in police custody
Frankie Falzon, 41, was supposed to be serving a suspended sentence under strict curfew conditions but the court heard how he was drinking at a Qormi bar at around 8.15pm on Saturday. 

Falzon was accused with assaulting another man and with being a repeat offender.

He had been drinking at a sports club on Triq il-Wied, Qormi, on Saturday evening when he allegedly assaulted his 38-year-old victim. 

The defence, led by legal aid lawyer Martin Fenech, asked for bail since it was the accused who had been provoked. 

"Not at all. The accused was supposed to be at home at 6pm due to a curfew condition. Instead, he had been out drinking. He is realising now that he is in a compromised situation," the prosecution said.

The court, presided over by magistrate Charmaine Galea denied bail due to the danger of tampering with evidence or the accused threatening any witnesses. 

Roderick Agius was prosecuting officer.

David Hudson is an IGM press awards (Investigative stories) winner of 2019
