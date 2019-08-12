Member of gang of three charged with robbing old lady at home

Updated at 6pm with news of the two other gang members

Jassem Al Tahr, a 36-year-old Libyan man residing in Msida, was arraigned before magistrate Joe Mifsud this morning, accused of aggravated theft, illegal arrest, slight injury, carrying a knife in public without a licence, recidivism and failing to observe two sets of bail conditions

Al Tahr, who is unemployed, pleaded not guilty.

Inspectors Fabian Fleri, Lydon Zammit and Kylie Borg explained to the court how two days ago, an elderly woman had been robbed at her home in Triq Marsamxett, Valletta by a gang of three persons.

The woman was slightly injured in the robbery. CCTV from nearby showed people running, while carrying a laptop and loot. All three of the robbers were identified, said the police. Al Tahr was arrested later and the others were still on the run up until 5pm.

Lawyer Simon Micallef Stafrace asked for bail. The accused has no contact with the victim, he said. “We can’t just arrest and hope for the best,” said the lawyer.

The prosecution objected to bail, assuring the court that “the evidence was there.”

The Court said it needed to protect society. “When I hear charges of robbing an elderly lady and injuring her, without entering into the merits, this woman must testify, the accomplices must be found.”

The magistrate said he was denying the accused bail in order to protect society and the accused himself: “you will not have the temptation to do evil.”

Bail was denied.

Other gang members arrested

The other two gang members who had been on the run were arrested soon after by police, sources close to the investigation told MaltaToday.

One of them was arrested in Gzira and the other was found hiding in a flat in Msida.

They are expected to be arraigned in the coming days.