Rough sleeper arrested at Msida primary school with large drug cache

The accused, a homeless man, was sleeping at the school while carrying cannabis grass and ecstasy pills on his person

matthew_agius
14 August 2019, 12:47pm
by Matthew Agius
The Msida primary school has been closed for the past two years (Photo: Google Maps)
A homeless man, arrested at the primary school he was sleeping in whilst carrying 2kg of cannabis grass and 160 ecstasy pills, has been remanded in custody this morning.

35-year-old Andrej Kristikjevikj from Montenegro was arraigned before magistrate Audrey Demicoli, accused of possession of cannabis and ecstasy in circumstances which denoted that the drugs were not intended solely for his personal use. He was also accused of committing the offences within 100 metres of a school.

The school is question is the Msida Primary School, which has been closed for the past two years, pending refurbishment works.

Kristikjevikj was arrested in Msida after a police investigation into related reports. 

Legal aid lawyer Mark Mifsud Cutajar entered a not guilty plea on the man’s behalf.

Bail was not granted.

Inspector Colin Sheldon prosecuted.

