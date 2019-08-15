Elderly motorcyclist grievously injured in Żurrieq crash

A 63-year-old Żabbar resident was seriously injured late last night after the motorcycle he was riding was involving in a collision with a pick-up truck.

The incident happened when the man’s motorcycle collided with a Tata Mobile 207 - which was being driven by a 73-year-old man from Żurrieq - at around 11.30pm on Wednesday in Triq il-Belt Valletta, Żurrieq.

On being transported to Mater Dei Hospital, the victim’s injuries were found to be grievous in nature.

Police investigations continue.