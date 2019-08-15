menu

Elderly motorcyclist grievously injured in Żurrieq crash

 

The victim was involved in an accident with a pick-up truck

massimo_costa
15 August 2019, 9:30am
by Massimo Costa
(File photo)
(File photo)

A 63-year-old Żabbar resident was seriously injured late last night after the motorcycle he was riding was involving in a collision with a pick-up truck.

The incident happened when the man’s motorcycle collided with a Tata Mobile 207 - which was being driven by a 73-year-old man from Żurrieq - at around 11.30pm on Wednesday in Triq il-Belt Valletta, Żurrieq.

On being transported to Mater Dei Hospital, the victim’s injuries were found to be grievous in nature.

Police investigations continue.

After graduating with a Bachelor’s degree in European Studies in 2011, Massimo obtained ...
More in Court & Police
Elderly motorcyclist grievously injured in Żurrieq crash
Court & Police

Elderly motorcyclist grievously injured in Żurrieq crash
Massimo Costa
Man critical after fall from Mellieħa hotel balcony
Court & Police

Man critical after fall from Mellieħa hotel balcony
Massimo Costa
Convicted thief charged with violent robberies, three days after release on bail
Court & Police

Convicted thief charged with violent robberies, three days after release on bail
Matthew Agius
Man charged with approaching 15-year-old he is accused of defiling
Court & Police

Man charged with approaching 15-year-old he is accused of defiling
Matthew Agius
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.