Motorcyclist grievously injured in Coast Road accident

A 42-year-old man was grievously injured after losing control of his motorcycle on Sunday afternoon.

The police said in a statement that the incident happened at noon on the Coast Road in Naxxar.

They said the man, a resident of Hamrun, had lost control of his Yamaha bike and crashed.

An ambulance was called and took the man to Mater Dei Hospital for treatment.

He was certified as having sustained grievous injuries.

Police investigations are ongoing