Woman seriously injured in quad bike accident

A 23-year-old woman has been seriously injured during a traffic accident in Nadur

19 August 2019, 7:50am
The incident took place at 3pm in Rabat road
A 23-year-old woman has been seriously injured during a traffic accident in Nadur Gozo, on Sunday afternoon.

The accident took place at 3pm in Triq ir-Rabat. 

The police said a 23-year-old woman from Mtarfa lost control of a quad bike and flipped over. Another 23-year-old woman from San Gwann was riding pillion.

Both were taken to Gozo General Hospital, where it was later certified that the woman from San Gwann was suffering from serious injuries, while the other woman was only slightly hurt.

