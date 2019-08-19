Nobody injured in Sliema apartment fire
The fire is believed to have started in an apartment
Firefighters from the Civil Protection Department put out a fire in Sliema on Sunday evening.
The blaze was reported at around 9:30pm in Bisazza Street. It is believed to have spread in an apartment.
Several fire-fighting units were on the scene, as well as an ambulance. A tower ladder was also used by firefighters help evacuate residents from the apartment block.
No one was injured.
More in Court & Police
Court & Police
Court & Police