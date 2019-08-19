menu

Nobody injured in Sliema apartment fire

The fire is believed to have started in an apartment

19 August 2019, 8:04am
The blaze was reported at around 9:30pm in Bisazza Street
The blaze was reported at around 9:30pm in Bisazza Street

Firefighters from the Civil Protection Department put out a fire in Sliema on Sunday evening.

The blaze was reported at around 9:30pm in Bisazza Street. It is believed to have spread in an apartment.

Several fire-fighting units were on the scene, as well as an ambulance. A tower ladder was also used by firefighters help evacuate residents from the apartment block.

No one was injured.

More in Court & Police
Woman accused of thefts 'injured man' court told
Court & Police

Woman accused of thefts 'injured man' court told
Matthew Agius
Bailed murder suspect charged with robbing elderly lady at knifepoint
Court & Police

Bailed murder suspect charged with robbing elderly lady at knifepoint
Matthew Agius
Drug addict accused of stealing from charity needs help, court told
Court & Police

Drug addict accused of stealing from charity needs help, court told
Matthew Agius
Fake passport earns man an eight month sentence
Court & Police

Fake passport earns man an eight month sentence
Matthew Agius
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.