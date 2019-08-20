menu

Motorcyclist seriously injured in Msida crash

A 56-year-old British motorcyclist has been grievously injured in a traffic accident on Tuesday

20 August 2019, 1:10pm
A 56-year-old British motorcyclist has been grievously injured in a traffic accident on Tuesday in Msida.

The accident took place at 8am in Triq il-Wied tal.

The police said a collision took place between a Piaggio Vespa driven by a 56-year-old British man who lives in Ghasri, Gozo and a Peugeot 308 driven by a 35-year-old man from Zurrieq.

An ambulance took the victim to Mater Dei Hospital for further treatment where it was later certified he was suffering from grievous injuries.

An investigation is ongoing.

