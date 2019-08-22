menu

Youth seriously injured after getting trapped under car in the Kirkop tunnels

An 18-year-old was seriously injured, after he lost control of the car he was driving in the Kirkop tunnels

22 August 2019, 7:53am
The accident occurred at 7:20pm in Kirkop
An 18-year-old youth has been seriously injured, during a traffic accident in the Kirkop tunnels on Wednesday evening. 

The police said an 18-year-old was driving a VW Golf towards Kirkop when he lost control. Subsequently, he was thrown out of the car, which crashed into a wall and came to a stop on top of him. 

The victim, who was assisted by rescuers of the Civil Protection Department and given first aid by an ambulance crew was then taken to Mater Dei Hospital for further treatment, where his condition is said to be serious.

A 17-year-old who was in the passenger seat of the car was unhurt.

