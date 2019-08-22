Youth seriously injured after getting trapped under car in the Kirkop tunnels

An 18-year-old youth has been seriously injured, during a traffic accident in the Kirkop tunnels on Wednesday evening.

The accident occurred at 7:20pm in Kirkop.

The police said an 18-year-old was driving a VW Golf towards Kirkop when he lost control. Subsequently, he was thrown out of the car, which crashed into a wall and came to a stop on top of him.

The victim, who was assisted by rescuers of the Civil Protection Department and given first aid by an ambulance crew was then taken to Mater Dei Hospital for further treatment, where his condition is said to be serious.

A 17-year-old who was in the passenger seat of the car was unhurt.