Elderly woman grievously injured after being hit by car in Gzira

A 74-year-old Norwegian woman was grievously injured after being hit by a car in Gzira on Thursday afternoon.

The accident occurred at 5:20pm in Sir Fredrick C.Ponsonby Street.

The police said that a 74-year-old Norwegian woman who lives in Gzira was hit by a Mini Cooper driven by a 22-year-old Hungarian woman, from Sliema.

The victim was taken to Mater Dei Hospital for further treatment, where it was later certified she was suffering from grievous injuries.

A police investigation is currently underway.