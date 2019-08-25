menu

Teenager struck by car in St Julian’s left grievously injured

The victim had been crossing the road in Triq Sant’ Andrija

massimo_costa
25 August 2019, 9:35am
by Massimo Costa
The accident happened in Triq Sant' Andrija, St Julian's (Photo: Google Maps)
A 15-year-old foreign national was badly hurt in the early hours of Sunday after he was hit by a car in St Julian’s.

The teenager, whose nationality was not disclosed but who lives in St Julian's, had been crossing the road in Triq Sant’ Andrija at around 1am, when he was hit by a Toyota Corsa which was being driven by an 18-year-old man from Żebbuġ.

The victim was taken to Mater Dei Hospital for treatment, where his injuries were found to be grievous in nature.

Police investigations are ongoing.

