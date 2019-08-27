Youth injured in St George’s Bay swimming accident succumbs to injuries

A 24-year-old French man who was injured while swimming at St George’s Bay has succumbed to his injuries, the police said.

The young man was seriously injured after he hit his head while trying to jump off a boat in St George’s Bay in St Julian’s.

The man hit his head against the boat.

He was carried ashore, and was transported to Mater Dei hospital, where he was certified as suffering from serious injuries.

Duty Magistrate Yana Micallef Stafrace was informed of the case and appointed a number of experts to assist in an inquiry she launched.