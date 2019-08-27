menu

Youth injured in St George’s Bay swimming accident succumbs to injuries

The 24-year-old hit his head after jumping from a boat earlier this month

27 August 2019, 11:55am

A 24-year-old French man who was injured while swimming at St George’s Bay has succumbed to his injuries, the police said.

The young man was seriously injured after he hit his head while trying to jump off a boat in St George’s Bay in St Julian’s.

The man hit his head against the boat. 

He was carried ashore, and was transported to Mater Dei hospital, where he was certified as suffering from serious injuries. 

Duty Magistrate Yana Micallef Stafrace was informed of the case and appointed a number of experts to assist in an inquiry she launched.

More in Court & Police
Youth injured in St George’s Bay swimming accident succumbs to injuries
Court & Police

Youth injured in St George’s Bay swimming accident succumbs to injuries
Woman grievously injured in quad bike crash
Court & Police

Woman grievously injured in quad bike crash
Father remanded in custody after breaching bail conditions to see his children
Court & Police

Father remanded in custody after breaching bail conditions to see his children
Matthew Agius
Building contractor who pocketed property deposits jailed
Court & Police

Building contractor who pocketed property deposits jailed
Matthew Agius
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.