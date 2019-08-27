menu

Motorcyclist grievously injured in Dingli crash

The 19-year-old motorcycle driver was injured in an accident on Tuesday morning

27 August 2019, 5:07pm
A 19-year-old youth was grievously injured in a traffic accident in Dingli this morning, the police said.

The accident happened at 9:30am in Triq il-Merill.

The police said that the young man, a Mosta resident, had been driving a Yamaha motorcycle when he was involved in a crash with a 51-year-old man from Dingli who was driving a Renault Captur.

An ambulance was called on site and took the man to Mater Dei Hospital for treatment.

Police investigations are ongoing

