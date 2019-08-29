Elderly man grievously injured after being hit by car

An elderly man was grievously injured during a traffic accident in Ta' Xbiex on Wednesday afternoon.

The incident took place at 4pm in Abate Rigord Street.

Police said that an 84-year-old man who resides in Hamrun was hit by a Toyota that was being driven by a 27-year-old woman who resides in Marsascala.

An ambulance took the victim to Mater Dei Hospital for further treatment, where it was later certified he was suffering from serious injuries.

A police investigation is currently ongoing.