Elderly man grievously injured after being hit by car
The 84-year-old was badly hurt after being run over by a car
An elderly man was grievously injured during a traffic accident in Ta' Xbiex on Wednesday afternoon.
The incident took place at 4pm in Abate Rigord Street.
Police said that an 84-year-old man who resides in Hamrun was hit by a Toyota that was being driven by a 27-year-old woman who resides in Marsascala.
An ambulance took the victim to Mater Dei Hospital for further treatment, where it was later certified he was suffering from serious injuries.
A police investigation is currently ongoing.
