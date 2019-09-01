Motorcyclist in danger of dying after late night collision

A motorcyclist has been seriously injured and is in danger of dying after he collided with a car in Qawra at around 1am on Sunday, Police have said.

The motorcyclist is a 32-year-old French national and resides in Imsida. The car was being driven by a 53-year-old man from Rabat. The incident took place on Qawra road.

While the Rabat man emerged from the accident unscathed, the French man was taken to Mater Dei hospital in an ambulance and later certified to be suffering from serious injuries.

Magistrate Charmaine Galea launched an inquiry. Police investigations are ongoing.